Break is over — convicted rapist back in custody after 2020 prison escape

Damilare Famuyiwa

The convict stated that he moved to his village after escaping from prison in 2020.

The convict escaped prison alongside hundreds of other inmates in 2020 [PM News]

Alonge was sentenced to prison by an Edo State High Court for raping his daughter, Gift. He, however, escaped four years ago during the unrest that surrounded the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The Edo Commissioner of Police (CP), Funsho Adegboye, said the police got credible intelligence the jail breaker was sighted in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area. This prompted police operatives to storm his house in the community.

The convict was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for raping his own daughter, Gift Alonge, and while the case was in court, he boasted that the case would have no end. His daughter and others who were coming to testify in court died mysteriously but he was eventually convicted.

“He thought that after escaping from the prison, he wouldn’t be rearrested but nemesis has caught up with him. He has been rearrested and will be taken to where he belongs,” he stated.

The police commissioner stated that the operatives were countered by some unscrupulous element who resisted his arrest, but were eventually overpowered.

Adegboye appealed to members of the public not to shield criminals because they may be their victims tomorrow as they don’t have permanent friends.

In an interview with journalists, the convict said he escaped because everyone was escaping after their prison was forced open.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

