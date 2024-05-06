ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man forges Oyo Government hackney permit, court adjourns case to June 24

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Oyo Government hackney permit and ticket was forged without the government’s consent.

Man forges Oyo Government hackney permit, court adjourns case to June 24
Man forges Oyo Government hackney permit, court adjourns case to June 24

Recommended articles

Oyetayo, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a count charge concerning forgery of the Oyo Government hackney permit. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Toyin Ibrahim told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 1, around the Dugbe area, Ibadan. Ibrahim said that the defendant, on the said date and place, forged the Oyo Government hackney permit and ticket without the government’s consent.

He said the offence contravened Section 467 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The Magistrate, Kausarat Ayofe granted the defendant bail for ₦50,000 with two sureties in like sum. She adjourned the case until June 24 for a hearing

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

PHOTOS: Tragic scenes as fire guts residence of ex-Kano

PHOTOS: Tragic scenes as fire guts residence of ex-Kano

'We must find our money' - Otti vows to recover stolen government funds

'We must find our money' - Otti vows to recover stolen government funds

US court jails Ghanaian couple 25 years each for killing 5-year-old son

US court jails Ghanaian couple 25 years each for killing 5-year-old son

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Mother and son face court trial for stealing ₦65k phone from hospital patient

Twins steal bags of rice, beans, other valuables worth ₦936,750 in Ekiti [Getty Images]

Twins steal bags of rice, beans, other valuables worth ₦936,750 in Ekiti

The school authorities are yet to confirm Yahaya’s demise [Leadership]

300-level ADUSTECH student mysteriously dies after writing exam

Nwankwo Noko, the Nigerian man who assaulted his Kenyan partner on wheelchair in viral video

Nigerian man who assaulted Kenyan partner on wheelchair deported amid uproar