Man forges Oyo Government hackney permit, court adjourns case to June 24

Oyetayo, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a count charge concerning forgery of the Oyo Government hackney permit. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Toyin Ibrahim told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 1, around the Dugbe area, Ibadan. Ibrahim said that the defendant, on the said date and place, forged the Oyo Government hackney permit and ticket without the government’s consent.