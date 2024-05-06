Man forges Oyo Government hackney permit, court adjourns case to June 24
The Oyo Government hackney permit and ticket was forged without the government’s consent.
Recommended articles
Oyetayo, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a count charge concerning forgery of the Oyo Government hackney permit. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Prosecutor, Insp Toyin Ibrahim told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 1, around the Dugbe area, Ibadan. Ibrahim said that the defendant, on the said date and place, forged the Oyo Government hackney permit and ticket without the government’s consent.
He said the offence contravened Section 467 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The Magistrate, Kausarat Ayofe granted the defendant bail for ₦50,000 with two sureties in like sum. She adjourned the case until June 24 for a hearing
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng