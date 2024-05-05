Fake worshipper who specialises in stealing phones during Church praises arrested

Commissioner of Police, Ekiti command, Akinwale Adeniran, said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday after allegedly carting away seven phones, belonging to different people, from Christ Apostolic Church, Ayegbaju-Ekiti.

Adeniran, in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said that the suspect, who went to the church pretending to be one of their members, studied the worshippers and in the euphoria of praises, made away with seven phones.

“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to having been operating around Oye-Ekiti and Ayegbaju-Ekiti, with churches as his target.

“He further confessed to having stolen a lot of phones from the Redeemed Christian Church of God and New Reality Christian Centre, all in Oye-Ekiti,” he said.

The police commissioner said that the investigation revealed that the suspect, after meeting his target, normally sent the stolen phones through motor parks to Lagos where his friend would assist him to sell them and send the proceeds back to him through online transfer.

He, however, said that the seven phones he stole during his last operation at CAC, Ayegbaju-Ekiti, had been recovered from him.

Adeniran further stated that some of the victims of the suspect’s atrocities had shown up at the police station and had identified him and their stolen phones.