ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 hungry staff steal loaves of bread worth ₦2,600 from their employer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The two suspects conspired together to commit the offence.

Loaves of bread [Brown Eyed Baker]
Loaves of bread [Brown Eyed Baker]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olusesi a baker and Adeniyi, a security guard, pleaded not guilty to theft. The Prosecution Counsel, Cpl. David Adepoju told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.

Adepoju said the defendants on April 28 allegedly stole two loaves of bread worth ₦2,600, property of FoodCo Company, Ring Road, Ibadan, represented by Friday Achibong.

He said the offence contravened sections 390 (a) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000. The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦50,000 each with two sureties each in like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogunkanmi said one of the sureties must be a relation while the second sureties must present tax evidence for two years. She adjourned the matter until August 15 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why I rejected NUJ award Alia accepted - Agbese

Why I rejected NUJ award Alia accepted - Agbese

Intrigue as Kano Senator donates 1 million clay pots, burial materials to constituents

Intrigue as Kano Senator donates 1 million clay pots, burial materials to constituents

Delta, Nigeria’s highest oil & gas producer laments epileptic power supply

Delta, Nigeria’s highest oil & gas producer laments epileptic power supply

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Mother and son face court trial for stealing ₦65k phone from hospital patient

Twins steal bags of rice, beans, other valuables worth ₦936,750 in Ekiti [Getty Images]

Twins steal bags of rice, beans, other valuables worth ₦936,750 in Ekiti

The school authorities are yet to confirm Yahaya’s demise [Leadership]

300-level ADUSTECH student mysteriously dies after writing exam

Nwankwo Noko, the Nigerian man who assaulted his Kenyan partner on wheelchair in viral video

Nigerian man who assaulted Kenyan partner on wheelchair deported amid uproar