2 hungry staff steal loaves of bread worth ₦2,600 from their employer

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olusesi a baker and Adeniyi, a security guard, pleaded not guilty to theft. The Prosecution Counsel, Cpl. David Adepoju told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.

Adepoju said the defendants on April 28 allegedly stole two loaves of bread worth ₦2,600, property of FoodCo Company, Ring Road, Ibadan, represented by Friday Achibong.

He said the offence contravened sections 390 (a) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000. The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦50,000 each with two sureties each in like.

