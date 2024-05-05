ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian man who assaulted Kenyan partner on wheelchair deported amid uproar

Charles Ouma

The Ministry of Gender confirmed that action had been taken against Nwankwo Noko who was caught on camera assaulting his Kenyan partner confined to a wheelchair with the video sparking outrage

The Nigerian man who was caught on camera assaulting his Kenyan partner who was confined to a wheelchair has been deported.

The video which went viral, causing uproar and caught the attention of Ministry of Gender under CS Aisha Jumwa and Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba who intervened to have Nwankwo Noko deported on Saturday, May 4.

Surveillance cameras caught Noko assaulting the Kenyan lady who was confined to a wheelchair.

The video taken in what appears to be a house setting shows two women rushing to the victim’s aid and stopping the fight.

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba took up the case and followed up with relevant government agencies, including Karen Police Station where the matter was reported.

"It’s so difficult for people to come out even for Pauline to sit here with me as I tell her story. She is completely traumatized from 10 years of violence," the lawmaker noted.

Nwankwo Noko, the Nigerian man who assaulted his Kenyan partner on wheelchair in viral video
Nwankwo Noko, the Nigerian man who assaulted his Kenyan partner on wheelchair in viral video Pulse Live Kenya

"I have affirmed that the man seen assaulting Pauline is a foreigner and is here on a work permit. Pauline has children with the man." Senator Orwoba noted.

It has since emerged that this is not the first time that Noko was subjecting her partner to violence as she had been through 10 years of violence.

He is further accused of threatening his victim as well as two domestic servants, warning them not to testify against him in court over the assault incident.

It is alleged that deliberate attempts were made to slow down the case even after it was formally taken up by the officers at Karen Police Station.

"The senator's office took up the matter with the relevant authorities from Karen Police Station where the case had been reported and confirmed that there was indeed an attempt at slowing down the progress of the case through technicalities.

"The senator spoke to the OCS Karen Police Station as well as the investigation officer assigned to the matter, and the setback has since been rectified. The matter is currently in court." Added the statement that shed light on some of the challenges faced by victims of violence.

Senator Gloria Orwoba
Senator Gloria Orwoba Pulse Live Kenya

The Ministry of Gender, working closely with Ministry of Interior nabbed Noko who was being probed and processed for deportation on Saturday, May 4.

"Action has since been taken, and we appreciate the swift response and efforts made by Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, and Principal Secretary Amb. Prof. Julius Bitok in expediting this process. Nwankwo Noko has been arrested and processed for deportation," read a statement from the Gender Ministry, signed by Senator Orwoba and PS Anne Wang'ombe.

Editor's Note:

  • Report cases of sexual violence to the Wangu Kanja Foundation through toll free line 1519.
  • Intimate partner violence can also be reported through 24-hour national helpline for gender-based violence 1195.
