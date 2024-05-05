Lagos fraudster warns woman she'd become Lot’s wife in the Bible during scam

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle @benHundeyin on Saturday.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Saturday by officers from the Isokoko Division of the command.

“The suspected fraudsters were arrested by officers from Isokoko Division following a distress call.

“They were found with two female handbags, cash and an iPhone,” he said.

According to him, preliminary investigation reveals that many people have fallen victim to their scheme.

The spokesperson said that the investigation into the case was ongoing.

In the video Hundeyin attached to his post, the woman narrated how she nearly fell victim to the suspects’ tricks.

She said that one of the suspects, who claimed to be a prophet, approached her for prayers.

“He told me and his accomplice, who pretended to be seeking help from him, to buy sachet water and use it to pray for each other.

“He instructed the man to pray with the water for me and give me his bag to hold.

“Then he said it was my turn to pray for the man, so I should give him my bag, which I complied.

“During the prayer, he asked me to call out my phone’s password claiming the password would be used to receive favour,” she said.

According to her, the suspects told her not to look back or else she would become Lot’s wife in the Bible.

