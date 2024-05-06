ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti

News Agency Of Nigeria

The men were charged with conspiracy, armed robbery, possession of firearms, receiving stolen properties and membership of a secret cult.

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti
3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti

Recommended articles

The defendants, Bidemi Babalola, 28, Oluwaseun Akinwale 26, Sola Oyebanji a.k.a Solademmy, 31, Azeez Jimoh a.k.a. Asela, 31, and Babatunde Ogunlade, 28, were arraigned before Justice Lekan Ogunmoye.

The five men, whose addresses were not provided were arraigned on January 30, 2020, on five counts of conspiracy, armed robbery, possession of firearms, receiving stolen properties and membership of a secret cult.

Delivering his judgment, the trial judge said that said, “in all, the sole issue for determination is resolved in part in favour of the prosecution, I accordingly order as follows;

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first defendant Babalola Bidemi, though a first offender, was the one that encouraged the offence of armed robbery, in that he knew that the items received by him were products of armed robbery, his sentence should serve as deterrence.

“He is accordingly sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

“The second defendant, Akinwale Oluwaseun, is discharged and acquitted of all the charges while the 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants, Oyebanji Sola, Jimoh Azeez and Ogunlade Babatunde are found guilty as charged.

“They are hereby sentenced to death.”

During the trial, the Prosecution counsel, Dolapo Oyewole, informed the court that the convicts committed the offences on October 3, 2018 at Oke Oniyo Street, Ado-Ekiti. Oyewole called five witnesses and tendered the defendants’ statements to the police, phones, wraps of Indian hemp, a motorcycle with its ignition key among others as exhibits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution counsel said that convicts conspired to commit armed robbery and on the fateful date did rob Tijani Omowumi and Ogunrinde Olumide of their phones, Plasma Television, wrist watch, necklace, shirts, trousers, shuttle bag, cash sum of ₦5,000 among others.

According to the counsel, as at the time of the robbery, they were armed with big stick, club, stone, cutlasses and gun. The offences, Oyewole said were contrary to Sections 6 (b), 1(2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. RII, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 4 (1) of the Secret Cults (Abolition and Prohibition) ( First Amendment) Law, No. 6 of 2017.

However, the defendants gave evidence in their own defence and called two witnesses. Adeyinka Opaleke, counsel to Akinwale Oluwaseun, argued and proved the innocence of his client of the alleged offence leading to the latter's discharge and acquittal.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why I rejected NUJ award Alia accepted - Agbese

Why I rejected NUJ award Alia accepted - Agbese

Intrigue as Kano Senator donates 1 million clay pots, burial materials to constituents

Intrigue as Kano Senator donates 1 million clay pots, burial materials to constituents

Delta, Nigeria’s highest oil & gas producer laments epileptic power supply

Delta, Nigeria’s highest oil & gas producer laments epileptic power supply

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Mother and son face court trial for stealing ₦65k phone from hospital patient

Twins steal bags of rice, beans, other valuables worth ₦936,750 in Ekiti [Getty Images]

Twins steal bags of rice, beans, other valuables worth ₦936,750 in Ekiti

The school authorities are yet to confirm Yahaya’s demise [Leadership]

300-level ADUSTECH student mysteriously dies after writing exam

Nwankwo Noko, the Nigerian man who assaulted his Kenyan partner on wheelchair in viral video

Nigerian man who assaulted Kenyan partner on wheelchair deported amid uproar