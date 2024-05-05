ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Amotekun arrests man who defrauded 9 victims ₦1.5m over CAC registration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander said the suspect has been handed over to Amotekun Oyo State Command for further interrogation and prosecution.

Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)
Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Adewinmbi said the suspect, who had been on the run, was arrested in the Gbongan area of the state on Tuesday.

He disclosed that Akinola, who is an indigene of Igbara Odo in Ekiti State, collected ₦1,597,000 at the Oluyole area of Ibadan, Oyo State, from victims in the guise of processing CAC registration and international passport, and absconded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspect was arrested by the Amotekun Intelligence operatives in Gbongan after a complaint was lodged at our Ayedaade Local Government Command by one of the victims he collected money from at Oluyole Area in Ibadan.

“Our operatives swung into action immediately and were able to detect that the suspect, who had run away from Ibadan, was in his hometown in Igbara-Odo of Ekiti State, using different telephone numbers to evade arrest.

“We were, however, able to arrest him after a tip-off from his girlfriend, who knows his hotline, and who also helped us invite him to Gbongan for a business deal.

“He was promptly arrested after getting to Gbongan and during investigation, we discovered that the suspect goes by different other names such as Ayodeji Harry-young and Samuel Ayodeji with multiple phone numbers and ATM cards bearing different names.

“He also confessed to joining a fraud crime syndicate, aka 4-1-9 gang, in 2003 in Ekiti State,” Adewinmbi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commander said the suspect has been handed over to Amotekun Oyo State Command for further interrogation and prosecution.

Adewinmbi said the arrest underscores the commitment and dedication of the Osun Amotekun Corps to combating crimes and ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Canadian mayor praises Lagos under Tinubu at event honouring Peter Obi

Canadian mayor praises Lagos under Tinubu at event honouring Peter Obi

Nigeria, UK’s trade relations currently worth £7bn – Envoy

Nigeria, UK’s trade relations currently worth £7bn – Envoy

Kogi residents score Gov Ododo high after 100 days in office

Kogi residents score Gov Ododo high after 100 days in office

Shettima departs for 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas

Shettima departs for 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas

Austria introduces DNA tests on relatives to curb family migration

Austria introduces DNA tests on relatives to curb family migration

FG building Lagos-Calabar road because of Tinubu, Chagoury business ties – Atiku

FG building Lagos-Calabar road because of Tinubu, Chagoury business ties – Atiku

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Mother and son face court trial for stealing ₦65k phone from hospital patient

Twins steal bags of rice, beans, other valuables worth ₦936,750 in Ekiti [Getty Images]

Twins steal bags of rice, beans, other valuables worth ₦936,750 in Ekiti

The school authorities are yet to confirm Yahaya’s demise [Leadership]

300-level ADUSTECH student mysteriously dies after writing exam

Nwankwo Noko, the Nigerian man who assaulted his Kenyan partner on wheelchair in viral video

Nigerian man who assaulted Kenyan partner on wheelchair deported amid uproar