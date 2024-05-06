ADVERTISEMENT
FCT-IRS seals Abuja company for tax non-compliance

News Agency Of Nigeria

All efforts to make companies comply with the law proved abortive.

FCT-IRS [Nairametrics]
FCT-IRS [Nairametrics]

The Magistrate, Janada Balami, gave the order after the lawyer to FCT-IRS, Michael Towolawi, moved the application to effect.

Towolawi told the court that the company had failed to file its annual returns from 2019 to 2023 in breach of Section 81 of the Personal Income Tax Act, LFN, 2004, and amended in 2011. He said all efforts to make the company comply with the law proved abortive.

The lawyer, therefore, applied that the company be compelled to appear before the court to explain why it acted in breach of the law.

Balami, who held that the application by the agency against the company had merit, accordingly granted the same to seal No 6, Rudolph Close, Off Katsina-Ala Street, Maitama, Abuja.

She, consequently, ordered the company, the sole defendant in the matter, to appear before the court on May 16.

The Director, of Legal Services of the FCT-IRS, Festus Tsavar, told journalists after the proceeding that the service would move against companies that do not file their annual returns as provided by law.

“You know that we have a new minister in FCT who is doing a lot of projects and that hinges on money.

“And of course, you are aware that FCT has come out of TSA.

“So it is the internally generated revenue that will make the government of FCT to be able to do those projects completely within the required time,” he said.

