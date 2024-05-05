ADVERTISEMENT
Man tries to steal tricycle after knocking rider unconscious, police catches him

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested one Samson Cletus who allegedly attempted to steal a tricycle from an unconscious rider.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X handle, @ben Hundeyin, on Sunday.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Sunday in the Igando area of the state.

“Upon receiving information about suspicious activities around a tricycle, a patrol team from Igando Division raced to the scene on Celestial Road, Igando.

“The police found the tricycle rider unconscious, while the suspect was arrested trying to make away with the tricycle, ” he said.

The image maker said that efforts were on to arrest some other accomplices, who fled upon sighting the police.

According to Hundeyin, the rider is responding to treatment in a hospital.

He thanked the residents of Lagos for their prompt information.

News Agency Of Nigeria

