Caterer dies after friends pushed her into boiling pepper

Damilare Famuyiwa

The lady was said to have gone for a catering job in the Sapele area of Delta State when two of her female friends pushed her into the boiling pepper.

The suspects are allegedly still walking free [Punch]
According to one Israel Joe, who reported Roseline’s demise, the lady went for a catering job where she tragically passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

In a Facebook post, Joe wrote that before her untimely death, Roseline confided in him about two of her friends who were treating her coldly. He, therefore, urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to investigate and arrest the killers of the deceased, pointing out that no progress has been made in the case since her murder.

Joe’s post read, “She was pushed into a big boiling pot of fresh pepper and tomatoes by her friend on Saturday, 13th April. She battled for about two weeks with her roasted/boiled body and finally died last week Friday 26th April.

“Nobody in the neighborhood in Otokutu knew Roseline had been allegedly killed by these same friends. She was buried with no one to bid her goodbye and with no single burial poster to honour her. Just two days in the morgue, the mortuary attendants demanded she be carried away to be buried.

“She traveled with them for a catering job in Sapele where they were speaking their local language with this Yoruba girl, Rozzy, not understanding their conversation.

“All of a sudden, she landed in a very big pot of boiling fresh pepper and tomatoes where they even still delayed in rescuing her. She was later rushed to Sage Hospital by Estate in Warri, where they managed the situation, but my friend couldn’t make it.”

Joe said he was pained that those responsible for her death were still walking free.

He added, “What pains me is that these two girls are still walking and gallivanting everywhere like nothing happened. I hate intimidation and oppression, especially against non-indigenous persons. The police must smoke them out so they can face the law. Na God dey help who nor get helper.

“We shall fight for Rozzy. You can not just be killed like a chicken and buried like an animal. Nobody deserves such a horrible death. We never got to meet Rose, only chatting on Facebook due to endless busy schedules only to see you, at the most disgusting sight at Sage Hospital, hoping for your recovery, but death stole you.”

Joe expressed confidence that justice shall prevail on the matter.

