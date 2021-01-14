Undated photographs in which President Muhammadu Buhari is seen handing out a 'miserly' N1,000 to a bunch of kids on a visit, have inserted him into the Stingy Men Association of Nigeria (SMAN) trend and conversation.

The social media trend or bant has been latched onto by celebrities like Don Jazzy and Mr. Macaroni, with identity cards printed for eligible members of the male gender, for effect.

The trend is a self-deprecating joke about men, amid the never-ending gender wars on social media.

Nigeria's president now looks set to give SMAN's current leadership a run for their money, in a manner of speaking.

President Buhari swept to power in 2015 on the back of a frugal, ascetic, incorruptible and tight-fisted reputation.

Old habits, they say, die hard.

Buhari's SMAN ID

Close associates and aides have always shared tales of how the Nigerian leader never indulges in splashing the cash or handing out tips to visitors and sycophants as most politicians in the land are wont to do.

The president's 'act of kindness' to the kids as caught on camera, has firmly inserted him into the Stingy Men Association conversation and his ID card is now ready for pick up.

"Buhari did these niggas dirty man. They wore their best clothes and baba gave them 1k. If I go to the villa and Buhari gives me 1k. Best believe I will fight him, and na DSS and him ADC go separate us," tweeted Radio personality Osikhena Dirisu.

There was more Twitter reaction about Buhari's induction into SMAN.

"National leader of Stingy Men Association showing y'all how it is done," chimed Segun Dada.

Even the president's social media aide, Lauretta Onochie, joined in on the fun.

And to think that SMAN members are already holding physical meetings across the country.

There you have it.