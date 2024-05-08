ADVERTISEMENT
Lagosian arrested for vandalising newly-renovated Third Mainland Bridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

Officials of the LNSC promptly arrested the suspect and handed him over to the Police.

The suspect allegedly removed the bridge road light indicators
The police spokesperson in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hundeyin said that the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) arrested the suspect, who was allegedly found to have removed the bridge road light indicators.

He commended the officials of LNSC for prompt arrest and for handing him over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade.

"Suspect has been duly received and investigation has commenced," he said.

