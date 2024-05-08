ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mentor's Platform organises symposium for students, set to establish leadership academy

Bayo Wahab

The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions designed to inspire, educate, and empower young leaders.

The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions designed to inspire, educate, and empower young leaders.
The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions designed to inspire, educate, and empower young leaders.

Recommended articles

The academy aimed at providing mentorship, training, and support to young leaders, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed in their endeavors and make a positive difference in their communities.

The symposium is aimed at cultivating a vibrant learning ecosystem where individuals are inspired to become impactful leaders for their communities and nation.

According to a statement signed by Hassan Abdulsalaam, the Platform’s Head of Communications, “Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experienced mentors, gain valuable insights, and connect with like-minded individuals who share their passion for leadership and community development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the initiative also envisions a world where leadership drives positive change.

“We firmly believe that true leadership is not just about knowledge but also about the confidence to excel in one’s endeavors. Through mentorship, guidance, and support, we aim to empower individuals to realize their full potential and become inspiring leaders who drive positive change in their communities,” he said.

“With the commitment of the Abdullahi Sesan Olowa (JAJA) led administration to the development of young leaders, The Mentor’s Platform is poised to create a transformative impact on the lives of the youth in our communities.”

The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions designed to inspire, educate, and empower young leaders.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC to arraign Sirika and his daughter on Thursday over ₦2.7bn fraud

EFCC to arraign Sirika and his daughter on Thursday over ₦2.7bn fraud

Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker

Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker

Reps want military joint taskforce to flush out criminals in Niger

Reps want military joint taskforce to flush out criminals in Niger

Okomu Oil Palm threatens to shut down operations due to militant invasions

Okomu Oil Palm threatens to shut down operations due to militant invasions

Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees

Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees

Reps form committee to probe death of 4-year-old at Brickhall school

Reps form committee to probe death of 4-year-old at Brickhall school

FCT residents choose ponmo, crayfish for protein amid soaring meat, fish prices

FCT residents choose ponmo, crayfish for protein amid soaring meat, fish prices

Nigerian activist championing disability rights vies for UN committee seat

Nigerian activist championing disability rights vies for UN committee seat

FCTA demolishes 27-year-old shanties, plans relocation for 1,000 occupants

FCTA demolishes 27-year-old shanties, plans relocation for 1,000 occupants

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The school authorities are yet to confirm Yahaya’s demise [Leadership]

300-level ADUSTECH student mysteriously dies after writing exam

Nwankwo Noko, the Nigerian man who assaulted his Kenyan partner on wheelchair in viral video

Nigerian man who assaulted Kenyan partner on wheelchair deported amid uproar

FCT-IRS [Nairametrics]

FCT-IRS seals Abuja company for tax non-compliance

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti