Mentor's Platform organises symposium for students, set to establish leadership academy

The academy aimed at providing mentorship, training, and support to young leaders, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed in their endeavors and make a positive difference in their communities.

The symposium is aimed at cultivating a vibrant learning ecosystem where individuals are inspired to become impactful leaders for their communities and nation.

According to a statement signed by Hassan Abdulsalaam, the Platform’s Head of Communications, “Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experienced mentors, gain valuable insights, and connect with like-minded individuals who share their passion for leadership and community development.”

He said the initiative also envisions a world where leadership drives positive change.

“We firmly believe that true leadership is not just about knowledge but also about the confidence to excel in one’s endeavors. Through mentorship, guidance, and support, we aim to empower individuals to realize their full potential and become inspiring leaders who drive positive change in their communities,” he said.

“With the commitment of the Abdullahi Sesan Olowa (JAJA) led administration to the development of young leaders, The Mentor’s Platform is poised to create a transformative impact on the lives of the youth in our communities.”