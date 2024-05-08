Fruit seller kills coworker with stone in dispute over fruit basket ownership

The police charged Abubakar, who sells fruits in the Zuba market with causing the death of another fruit hawker, Usman Sani when he hit him with a stone on the head. This police said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code law which is punishment by death.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, the prosecution counsel, Umoh Inah told the court that his second witness SP Micah had an accident and had died. He told the court that the prosecution can do with the evidence of the lone witness already called.

The counsel for the defendant, Ade Olusalako called his first and lone witness, who is the defendant himself. Testifying, when his counsel led him in evidence, the defendant told the court that the deceased took a basket of fruits belonging to him.

"When I told him that, the baskets belonged to me, he insulted and beat me up. We engaged in a fistfight.

"He called his town’s men and the fight continued. I pushed him and he fell and he was rushed to the hospital while I was taken to the police station.

"After one week, his people came to the station to tell me that Usman was dead and that it is likely from asthmatic attack ” he told the court.

He told the court that the deceased relatives said that he suffered from asthma from birth. During cross-examination by the prosecution counsel, the defendant told the court that he did not give any information at the police station.

When asked if he did not write any statement, he said he did not. The prosecution counsel told the court that the defendant‘s statement and coroner report were in evidence before the court.

