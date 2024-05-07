2 men die after taking festival concoction in Ondo

The deceased, Ojulewa Alex and Alonge Samuel, were said to have drank the concoction during an annual traditional age-group festival in the community called Ibogbe Festival.

During the festival, Alex reportedly prepared the concoction and took it with Samuel and one Adu Johnson.

While Samuel and Alex died, Johnson was reportedly taken to a hospital as a result of the concoction they took.

The trio were said to have vomited before two of them gave up the ghost.

Confirming the incident, Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said investigation into the matter had begun.

The PPRO said, “ A chief came and reported at the Isua Police Station that one Mr Ojulewa prepared a native concoction (Agbo) which he drank with two others and thereafter the trio started vomiting. While on their way to the hospital, the duo of Ojulewa Alex and Alonge Samuel gave up the ghost while Adu Johnson is in a coma receiving medical treatment. Investigation is ongoing on the matter.”

In a related development, one Habu Ibrahim, 40, has been arrested over an alleged plan to poison his wife in Danadama village, Sule Tankarkar local government area of Jigawa State.

Jigawa State Police Commissioner, A T. Abdullahi disclosed this in a statement addressed to members of the public.

According to the Police Commissioner, the suspect was arrested for allegedly lacing a drink and meat with poison, targeting his 35-year-old wife, Zakiya Uzairu, with the intention of inheriting her wealth.

He said upon receiving the report, detectives from the Sule Tankarkar Division swiftly acted, arresting the suspect at the scene.