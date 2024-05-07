ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 22 suspected armed robbers, 36 rapists in Katsina in April

News Agency Of Nigeria

10 murder suspects were also arrested during the period.

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

Recommended articles

The Command’s spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, confirmed this while briefing newsmen on the command’s achievements within the month under review.

Sadiq-Aliyu said that 10 murder suspects were also arrested during the period.

He disclosed that 81 cases of major crimes, such as armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicides, and cattle rustling among others were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within the period, 69 cases were charged to court, as a total number of 145 suspects were arrested in connection with these suspected cases.

“A total number of 58 suspects were arrested for various offences such as criminal force, intimidation, inciting disturbance, theft, and belonging to gang of brigands, among others.

“Also, the command has succeeded in neutralising 12 suspected bandits, rescued over 30 kidnapped victims, and recovered 492 rustled animals,” Sadiq-Aliyu said.

He further revealed that on May 5, the command successfully foiled a bandit attack on two commercial motor vehicles at Unguwar Boka village, along Funtua-Gusau road, and rescued 52 passengers.

According to him, a luxurious bus conveying passengers from Onitsha en route Gusau, Zamfara State, and a Volkswagen Golf-3 en route Zaria from Gusau, were attacked by suspected bandits, forcing the driver to veer off the road into the nearby bushes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, the DPO mobilised operatives and responded to the scene, where they engaged the assailants in a fierce gun duel, successfully thwarted the kidnapping attempt, and rescued all the passengers unhurt.

“Efforts have been intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects. The investigation is still ongoing,” the police spokesman said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

71-year-old Putin extends reign as Russian president to 2030, sworn in for 5th term

71-year-old Putin extends reign as Russian president to 2030, sworn in for 5th term

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to be friendly to corps members

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to be friendly to corps members

Governor Adeleke vows to invest in Ile-Ife and restore its lost glory

Governor Adeleke vows to invest in Ile-Ife and restore its lost glory

Tech industry gets green push as NGO unveils eco-friendly initiative

Tech industry gets green push as NGO unveils eco-friendly initiative

Senate creates committee to investigate Abuja Centenary City project delay

Senate creates committee to investigate Abuja Centenary City project delay

NNPC assures over 30-day fuel supply, urges motorists against panic buying

NNPC assures over 30-day fuel supply, urges motorists against panic buying

Presidency gives fresh update on Tinubu's return date from foreign trip

Presidency gives fresh update on Tinubu's return date from foreign trip

Adeleke laments poor infrastructure, promises to revive Ile-Ife's legacy

Adeleke laments poor infrastructure, promises to revive Ile-Ife's legacy

Mutfwang inaugurates 15 luxury metro buses, aims to create 500-1,000 jobs

Mutfwang inaugurates 15 luxury metro buses, aims to create 500-1,000 jobs

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The school authorities are yet to confirm Yahaya’s demise [Leadership]

300-level ADUSTECH student mysteriously dies after writing exam

Nwankwo Noko, the Nigerian man who assaulted his Kenyan partner on wheelchair in viral video

Nigerian man who assaulted Kenyan partner on wheelchair deported amid uproar

FCT-IRS [Nairametrics]

FCT-IRS seals Abuja company for tax non-compliance

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti