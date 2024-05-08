Ekiti university expels students in viral bullying video

The video depicts a female student aggressively assaulting her colleague with a cane while hurling verbal abuse.

Despite the victim's attempts to escape, the attacker relentlessly pursued her. Shockingly, bystanders witnessed the assault but failed to intervene.

The circulation of the footage sparked widespread outrage on social media, prompting calls for the institution to investigate.

Responding to the outcry, the university's disciplinary panel summoned the students involved for questioning. And following thorough deliberation, the university administration announced the expulsion of Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, the 18-year-old perpetrator, who’s a Mass Communication student in the school.

Aside from Bolaji’s expulsion, the university also expelled Genesis Osaro, who provided the cane used in the assault.

Both Bolaji and Osaro, along with Gloria Ajayi, the victim, are first-year students in the Mass Communication program.

The university management emphasised its firm stance against all forms of misconduct within the campus community. This action underscores the institution's commitment to maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment for all students.

“Miss Opemiposi Precious BOLAJI with Matriculation No. 10232, a 100L Mass Communication student who was beating her colleague with a stick and threatening to inflict bodily harm on her for allegedly destroying her 3-year old love affair with her boyfriend was found guilty of misconduct and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently EXPELLED with immediate effect,” the statement in which the university management disclosed this development, reads in part.

“Miss Genesis OSARO, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10257, who provided the stick with which Gloria AJAYI was beaten, was found guilty of misconduct (as an accomplice) and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently EXPELLED with immediate effect.

“Miss Gloria AJAYI, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10295, who was seen being beaten in the viral video but did not retaliate or engage in fisticuffs with her tormentors, was EXONERATED.

“The duo of Mistura Eniola ADEJUWON with Matriculation No. 10435 and Precious Oluwapelumi OLANREWAJU with Matriculation No. 11126, who gleefully recorded the video and posted on social media were WARNED and advised to always report such incident to the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and the Security Unit of the University rather than escalating it on social media.

“Olawale AJEWOLE, a 200L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 6021 was EXONERATED for making efforts to lock Miss Gloria AJAYI inside a room to prevent further beating.

“The University will like to reiterate its zero tolerance for all forms of indiscipline and avowed commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the University community. We encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences any form of harassment, abuse or violence against any student to report it immediately to the appropriate authorities.”