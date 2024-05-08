ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ekiti university expels students in viral bullying video

Damilare Famuyiwa

Two first-year students of the University of Education Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti have been expelled for flogging their colleague with cane.

The Police is investigating the incident too [Daily Trust]
The Police is investigating the incident too [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The video depicts a female student aggressively assaulting her colleague with a cane while hurling verbal abuse.

Despite the victim's attempts to escape, the attacker relentlessly pursued her. Shockingly, bystanders witnessed the assault but failed to intervene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circulation of the footage sparked widespread outrage on social media, prompting calls for the institution to investigate.

Responding to the outcry, the university's disciplinary panel summoned the students involved for questioning. And following thorough deliberation, the university administration announced the expulsion of Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, the 18-year-old perpetrator, who’s a Mass Communication student in the school.

Aside from Bolaji’s expulsion, the university also expelled Genesis Osaro, who provided the cane used in the assault.

Both Bolaji and Osaro, along with Gloria Ajayi, the victim, are first-year students in the Mass Communication program.

The university management emphasised its firm stance against all forms of misconduct within the campus community. This action underscores the institution's commitment to maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment for all students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miss Opemiposi Precious BOLAJI with Matriculation No. 10232, a 100L Mass Communication student who was beating her colleague with a stick and threatening to inflict bodily harm on her for allegedly destroying her 3-year old love affair with her boyfriend was found guilty of misconduct and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently EXPELLED with immediate effect,” the statement in which the university management disclosed this development, reads in part.

Miss Genesis OSARO, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10257, who provided the stick with which Gloria AJAYI was beaten, was found guilty of misconduct (as an accomplice) and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently EXPELLED with immediate effect.

“Miss Gloria AJAYI, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10295, who was seen being beaten in the viral video but did not retaliate or engage in fisticuffs with her tormentors, was EXONERATED.

“The duo of Mistura Eniola ADEJUWON with Matriculation No. 10435 and Precious Oluwapelumi OLANREWAJU with Matriculation No. 11126, who gleefully recorded the video and posted on social media were WARNED and advised to always report such incident to the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and the Security Unit of the University rather than escalating it on social media.

“Olawale AJEWOLE, a 200L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 6021 was EXONERATED for making efforts to lock Miss Gloria AJAYI inside a room to prevent further beating.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The University will like to reiterate its zero tolerance for all forms of indiscipline and avowed commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the University community. We encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences any form of harassment, abuse or violence against any student to report it immediately to the appropriate authorities.”

Meanwhile, Adeniran Akinwale, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, had also ordered an investigation into the bullying incident, threatening that the perpetrator would face the legal consequences of her barbaric action.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees

Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees

Reps form committee to probe death of 4-year-old at Brickhall school

Reps form committee to probe death of 4-year-old at Brickhall school

FCT residents choose ponmo, crayfish for protein amid soaring meat, fish prices

FCT residents choose ponmo, crayfish for protein amid soaring meat, fish prices

Nigerian activist championing disability rights vies for UN committee seat

Nigerian activist championing disability rights vies for UN committee seat

FCTA demolishes 27-year-old shanties, plans relocation for 1,000 occupants

FCTA demolishes 27-year-old shanties, plans relocation for 1,000 occupants

Maths teacher pregnant for underage student while on trial for raping another one

Maths teacher pregnant for underage student while on trial for raping another one

Reps investigates how Binance executive escaped with smuggled passport

Reps investigates how Binance executive escaped with smuggled passport

Cybersecurity Levy: TUC threatens to mobilise Nigerians for total shutdown

Cybersecurity Levy: TUC threatens to mobilise Nigerians for total shutdown

Peter Obi reacts to FG's planned imposition of cybersecurity levy on Nigerians

Peter Obi reacts to FG's planned imposition of cybersecurity levy on Nigerians

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The school authorities are yet to confirm Yahaya’s demise [Leadership]

300-level ADUSTECH student mysteriously dies after writing exam

Nwankwo Noko, the Nigerian man who assaulted his Kenyan partner on wheelchair in viral video

Nigerian man who assaulted Kenyan partner on wheelchair deported amid uproar

FCT-IRS [Nairametrics]

FCT-IRS seals Abuja company for tax non-compliance

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti