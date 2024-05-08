ADVERTISEMENT
39-year-old Ghanaian man arrested in UK for asking for sex from little girls

Andreas Kamasah

Authorities in the United Kingdom have arrested Ishmael Mohammed, 39, a Ghanaian man after he had sex with three minor females, two of whom were 14 years old and the other 13 years old.

Man in handcuffs
Man in handcuffs

A viral video shows Mohammed being questioned and confronted by several officials. At one point, when presented with proof of his relationship with the girls—including asking to take their nude photos—he breaks down in tears.

"I don't know what to do again; please arrest me," the suspect said.

Reports say the arrest footage was initially made available online in February 2024.

Ishmael acknowledged that he had interacted with the girls and had driven five hours to see one of them, but he denied any malice towards the kids.

"Why did you set up that meeting at that time? Why did you only request photos of her knickers? And you planned to get her a new phone only to get better photos?" a male interrogator is heard asking Mohammed.

Then, a female official continues, "So you've asked for indecent images of a child as well."

It is not the first time a Ghanaian has been caught up in sexual offences in the UK. A 30-year-old Ghanaian man was taken into custody by UK authorities in 2023 after exchanging sexually suggestive texts and images of his penis with a 14-year-old girl.

The individual said to police in an interrogation video that he had only been in the UK for a month.

Similar to Ghana, the UK has a 16-year-old legal age of consent for sexual activity. Therefore, having intercourse or engaging in sexual behaviour with a child under the age of sixteen is illegal.

Underage sex is punishable in the UK by up to life in jail, depending on several variables, including the age difference. This is because the act is considered statutory rape.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.

Peter Obi reacts to FG's planned imposition of cybersecurity levy on Nigerians

FG fires back at Binance CEO's claims of govt officials demanding bribe

New directive will make operators increase charges - PoS agents oppose CAC reg

US, France, Germany, and 11 countries Tinubu visited since becoming president

Tinubu to open Funtua Inland Port in Katsina on May 9, boosting trade

CBN gives fresh update on bank deposit charges

Soldiers unlawfully kill 12, seize 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

List of CBN licensed deposit money banks, other financial institutions

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks of absence

