39-year-old Ghanaian man arrested in UK for asking for sex from little girls

"I don't know what to do again; please arrest me," the suspect said.

Reports say the arrest footage was initially made available online in February 2024.

Ishmael acknowledged that he had interacted with the girls and had driven five hours to see one of them, but he denied any malice towards the kids.

"Why did you set up that meeting at that time? Why did you only request photos of her knickers? And you planned to get her a new phone only to get better photos?" a male interrogator is heard asking Mohammed.

Then, a female official continues, "So you've asked for indecent images of a child as well."

It is not the first time a Ghanaian has been caught up in sexual offences in the UK. A 30-year-old Ghanaian man was taken into custody by UK authorities in 2023 after exchanging sexually suggestive texts and images of his penis with a 14-year-old girl.

The individual said to police in an interrogation video that he had only been in the UK for a month.

Similar to Ghana, the UK has a 16-year-old legal age of consent for sexual activity. Therefore, having intercourse or engaging in sexual behaviour with a child under the age of sixteen is illegal.