DSS arrests wanted former Oyo Park Chairman, Auxiliary

Damilare Famuyiwa

The former chairman of Oyo Park Management System, who was accused of causing chaos in the state, was arrested yesterday evening.

Sources suggest the arrest may have been prompted by a recent interview he granted [Punch]
The arrest took place at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State's capital, around 4:00 pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Although the exact reasons for his arrest remain unclear, a confidential source hinted that it could be related to an interview he gave on Saturday, May 4, where he accused Seye Famojuro, an associate of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, of being behind his troubles.

In the interview, conducted in Yoruba by journalist Ajibola Akinyefa, Auxiliary criticised Famojuro and asserted that the consequences of his actions would catch up with him. He suggested that Famojuro would eventually leave Ibadan, as it is not his homeland. Auxiliary also denied allegations of hooliganism leading to his removal.

“Seye will still go back to Ijesha because Ibadan is not his town. Only Governor Seyi Makinde and I will remain here because we won’t run away. And I see that the bird is not working, but God feeds it. Seye will reap the seeds of his actions,” he added.

Recall that in May 2023, Auxiliary was arrested amid allegations of orchestrating unrest in Oyo State following the dissolution of the PMS committee by Governor Makinde.

According to a reliable source quoted by Punch, the police intervened swiftly to avert potential chaos, leading to a raid where Auxiliary narrowly escaped, prompting a manhunt.

The source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity due to concerns of reprisal, explained that the “Police responded to intelligence suggesting that Auxiliary's supporters were planning disturbances in response to the government's actions. While arrests were made and weapons seized, Auxiliary himself eluded capture."

Efforts to reach DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya for comment, however proved abortive.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

