Police arrest 3 teenagers, others for beating woman and posting her nude video

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman was alleged to have stolen a phone.

The suspects lured her, stripped her, and posted her naked video online [Punch]
The suspects lured her, stripped her, and posted her naked video online [Punch]

Akhigbe was alleged to have stolen a phone, after which the suspects stripped her naked and uploaded a video of her unclad on social media.

The other suspects were identified as -Jennifer Eboigbe, 30, and Iziegbe Ogbodu.

The suspects, who were all arrested for indecent assault on a female and cyber stalking, had now been paraded at the command headquarters in Benin, Edo State capital.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adeboye, who paraded the suspects on Friday, May 3, 2024, stated that they accused the victim of stealing an android phone belonging to one Lucky and called her to return the said phone.

Adeboye said after Akigbe had returned the phone to the owner, they lured her into Lucky’s mother’s house, beat and stripped her naked and threatened to put pepper in her private parts.

He added that the suspects made a video of the scene which has gone viral on social media.

Adeboye said that on receiving the report, police operatives arrested the suspects who confessed to the crime.

He added that they will soon be charged in court.

The CP said, “The Edo Police Command have arrested five females for stripping a woman for allegedly stealing an android phone. They then made a video of the victims while naked and posted it online.

“They have now become suspects in a case they should have been the complaints.”

While warning the citizens not to take laws into their own hands, the Police Chief noted that those who should have been the complainants have turned themselves into suspects in the case.

He said the police would cooperate with human rights organisations to make sure that the suspects pay for the crime.

Damilare Famuyiwa

