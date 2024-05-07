ADVERTISEMENT
3 suspected rapists targeting young women online arrested in Rivers

The police urged young women to be cautious of kidnappers and rapists who exploit popular messaging platforms to lure victims.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the gang kidnapped and molested one Ogechi, 28, in Elele, Ikwerre LGA on July 1, 2023.

She said that the police had been pursuing the gang, resulting in the apprehension of a 32-year-old resident of Igoni Street, Abuloma, linked to the crime.

“Investigations revealed that Louise Brutolu engaged his victims through phone chats, inviting them to meet him at the Pacific Suite Hotel in Abuloma, Rivers.

“After booking a room, the suspect drugs his victims, rendering them unconscious before disposing of their valuables.

“In Ogechi’s case, the suspect took her iPhone, N28,000, and ATM card,” she explained.

Iringe-Koko stated that the police anti-kidnapping unit had swung into action to capture Brutolu after the incident was reported.

“Operatives recovered the substances used by the suspect to incapacitate his victims before disposing them of their valuables.

During interrogation, Brutolu identified the gang leader, who was subsequently arrested after several months of persistent investigation.

“Various items belonging to different victims, such as 21 mobile phones, three female handbags, and receipt booklets, were found in possession of the gang leader,” she added.

Iringe-Koko, who declined to disclose the gang leader’s identity, mentioned that the suspects had previously faced charges for similar offences in 2021.

Similarly, the police spokesperson announced the arrest of one Jemifor Timi, 28, for his alleged involvement in several rape cases of young women in the state.

“Timi specialises in enticing women and Bolt and Uber drivers through social media platforms like Instagram, Tinder, and Badoo.

“After selecting victims who flaunt expensive phones on social media, the suspect invites them to his hotel rooms and offers them drinks.

“Following the consumption of drinks spiked with tramadol, Timi proceeds to rape and rob them of their belongings,” Iringe-Koko disclosed.

The police image maker emphasized that the suspect had been engaged in these crimes for three years and had been previously arrested and charged twice.

Iringe-Koko urged residents, particularly young women, to be cautious of kidnappers and rapists who exploit popular messaging platforms to lure victims.

“Personal safety should be a priority, with individuals insisting on meeting strangers in public places and informing family and friends about their whereabouts,” she advised.

