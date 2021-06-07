Kano residents express shock over death of T.B Joshua

Mrs Martha Geyus, a resident of Onitsha road in Sabon Gari Area, said the news came as a shocker.

“The news of the sudden death of a man of God like Prophet Joshua, really hit us hard and many people still find it difficult to believe,” Geyus said

Lekan Adebo, a printer at Nomansland said, “it is God’s time and when God calls someone there is nothing that can be done about it.

“We have all heard of the man’s humanly contributions to Nigeria and the African nation as a whole, in one way or the other.”

Adebo said that people would continue to remember the prophet for his contributions to religion and mankind through his prayers.

Mrs Cynthia Moses, a banker, in her response, said she was a fan of the late man of God and she loved watching his programmes because he always offered charity to the needy.

“There is time for everything, a time to live and a time to die,” she said.

Moses also urged people to be helpful towards each other, stressing that one day every soul shall meet his time.

She prayed for the repose of the departed soul of the Prophet, appealing to his family and the members of his church to maintain his good image.