Suspected armed robbers kill journalist, 2 others in Ondo bank robbery.

The Police in Ondo State have confirmed the killing of a journalist, Mr Olubunmi Afuye and two others in a bank robbery at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government of the state on Thursday.DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro, the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that the suspected robbers also killed a policeman and motorcyclist.