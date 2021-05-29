Raped, murdered and dumped by roadside, Nigerians seek #JusticeforComfortBenjamin

Comfort was declared missing on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Jos.

According to her sister, Magdalene Benjamin, the missing teenager was found dead.

Comfort’s body was said to have been found by the road side in Nassarawa State.

The vigilante in the area where Comfort’s body was found told the deceased’s family that the body was thrown out of a tricycle.

Magdalene said her sister’s body was found naked and covered in blood.

She added that there were some signs of strangulation in her neck and injuries in her head.

This is coming barely four weeks after Hinny Umoren, a fresh graduate was raped and killed after showing up for job interview in Akwa Ibom state.

Meanwhile, #JusticeforComfortBenjamin has become one of the trending topics on Twitter, as Nigerians call on security operatives to bring Comfort’s killers to book.