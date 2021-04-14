RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Protesting 100L student falls off vehicle, dies in Plateau

A 100 Level student of Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, who reportedly fell off a vehicle during students protest, dies of injuries.

Protesting 100L student falls off vehicle, dies in Plateau.

The deceased, Israel Emmanuel, the class Rep of the Mathematics Department of the university, died in the evening from the head injuries sustained when he fell off the car.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Yohana Izam, confirmed Emmanuel’s death in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

The vice chancellor however described the death of the student as “very sad” and “unfortunate”.

“To us as an institution, Emmanuel’s death is shocking and a great loss to us considering the cause of his death.

“We have been cautioning the students against demonstration and protests, which are not jamborees, yet they keep doing it.

“Our pain and regret is that the Monday protest has robbed us of a precious soul and forced us into mourning,” Izam lamented.

Also speaking, the SUG President, Mr Luepai Ezekiel, confirmed the death of Emmanuel and expressed sadness over the sudden death.

“Emmanuel fell off from one of the vehicles during our protest against the insecurity in the institution and landed with his head on the tarred road.

“We rushed him to the Bokkos Cottage Hospital but unfortunately he couldn’t make it as he died later in the evening of Monday,” Ezekiel explained.

