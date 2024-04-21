ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

US citizen threatens lawsuit over alleged vandalism of family's property in Edo

Segun Adeyemi

He urged the Nigerian judicial system to prioritise the interests of citizens by holding individuals such as Inu-Umoru accountable.

High Court [Getty Images]
High Court [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The property in question is a five-bedroom duplex located on Warake Road in Auchi, Edo State. Sule rented it out to Inu-Umoru in 2020.

Despite residing in the United States and being recognised for his proficiency in psychology and business, Timothy Sule is resolute in his decision to address this matter through legal channels.

The Lease Agreement required Inu-Umoru to renovate the property, which led Timothy Sule to agree to reduce the rental fee significantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, issues arose when Sule, through his legal representatives, accused Inu-Umoru of breaching the agreement and opted to undertake the renovation himself.

Additionally, a notice of non-renewal of the lease was issued to Inu-Umoru, prompting frustration over Sule's decision to take control of the renovation.

Inu-Umoru reportedly expressed anger, threatening to damage the property upon leaving at the end of the lease term due to feeling unfairly evicted.

Sule said, "He has indeed carried out his threat by vandalising the perimeter fence, interlocking tiles, the septic (sewage) tank, the fence, electrical wiring and other parts of the building in flagrant disregard of the admonition from neighbours and passersby, boasting that he has all the contacts in Edo and Abuja to deal with anyone including me."

Speaking further, the Nigerian-American reminded Inu-Umoru that "the U.S is a country of law and order, (and) I have therefore initiated moves aimed at alerting the U.S Embassy in Nigeria on threat to life and property by Yukubu Inu-Umoru."

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to Nigeria's judiciary to work for the interest of the Nigerian people by bringing elements like Inu-Umoru to book.

In response, Inu-Umoru has requested three million Naira in compensation for the enhancements he made to the property, according to the letter dated March 6, 2024, titled "Dispute regarding lease agreement between Mr Timothy A. Sule and Mr Yakubu Inu-Umoru," signed by S. K. Mokidi.

The letter reads partly, "It is crucial to recall that our client undertook extensive renovations upon entering the lease agreement with your client. These renovations included replacing the roof with an aluminium sheet, tiling the floor, and carrying out POP work. Additionally, our client worked on the ground floor to adapt the premises for the club business."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Rights group petitions NNPC to investigate staff member's luxury properties

Rights group petitions NNPC to investigate staff member's luxury properties

South-West farmers sign peace agreement with Fulani herdsmen

South-West farmers sign peace agreement with Fulani herdsmen

Police say parents’ too much love for children causing societal decay

Police say parents’ too much love for children causing societal decay

APC South-South executives meet to strategise for victory in Edo guber poll

APC South-South executives meet to strategise for victory in Edo guber poll

'You are not our party members' - Ganduje’s ward tells 'impersonators'

'You are not our party members' - Ganduje’s ward tells 'impersonators'

Ijaw group condemns campaign of calumny against military over Okuama killings

Ijaw group condemns campaign of calumny against military over Okuama killings

APC declares Ondo governorship primary election inconclusive

APC declares Ondo governorship primary election inconclusive

Igbo group hails 'patriotic' Dangote for reducing diesel price to ₦1,000/litre

Igbo group hails 'patriotic' Dangote for reducing diesel price to ₦1,000/litre

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The prosecution was able to prove them guilty beyond reasonable doubt [Punch]

Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

Police said 104 suspected criminals arrested during Sallah celebration in Kano.

104 suspected criminals arrested during Sallah celebration in Kano

Wunmi’s lawyer denied knowledge of the court order [Gistlover Blog]

Court orders Mohbad’s widow to be served DNA application notice

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit