US citizen threatens lawsuit over alleged vandalism of family's property in Edo

The property in question is a five-bedroom duplex located on Warake Road in Auchi, Edo State. Sule rented it out to Inu-Umoru in 2020.

Despite residing in the United States and being recognised for his proficiency in psychology and business, Timothy Sule is resolute in his decision to address this matter through legal channels.

The Lease Agreement required Inu-Umoru to renovate the property, which led Timothy Sule to agree to reduce the rental fee significantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, issues arose when Sule, through his legal representatives, accused Inu-Umoru of breaching the agreement and opted to undertake the renovation himself.

Additionally, a notice of non-renewal of the lease was issued to Inu-Umoru, prompting frustration over Sule's decision to take control of the renovation.

Inu-Umoru reportedly expressed anger, threatening to damage the property upon leaving at the end of the lease term due to feeling unfairly evicted.

Sule said, "He has indeed carried out his threat by vandalising the perimeter fence, interlocking tiles, the septic (sewage) tank, the fence, electrical wiring and other parts of the building in flagrant disregard of the admonition from neighbours and passersby, boasting that he has all the contacts in Edo and Abuja to deal with anyone including me."

Speaking further, the Nigerian-American reminded Inu-Umoru that "the U.S is a country of law and order, (and) I have therefore initiated moves aimed at alerting the U.S Embassy in Nigeria on threat to life and property by Yukubu Inu-Umoru."

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to Nigeria's judiciary to work for the interest of the Nigerian people by bringing elements like Inu-Umoru to book.

In response, Inu-Umoru has requested three million Naira in compensation for the enhancements he made to the property, according to the letter dated March 6, 2024, titled "Dispute regarding lease agreement between Mr Timothy A. Sule and Mr Yakubu Inu-Umoru," signed by S. K. Mokidi.