Protesters storm Olubadan’s palace, demand release of Igboho’s aides

The youths also demanded N500m damages as requested by Igboho’s lawyer for the destruction of his property during the raid.

One of the protesters, who addressed the monarch also said they want the DSS to reverse its declaration that Igboho is on its watchlist.

The protesting youths said they want the DSS to rescind its declaration within seven days.

The protester said, “You are our father, we do not know any governor or politician and we do not recognise them as our leaders. You are the only leader that we recognise and we know you have the authority to make them meet our demands.

“We want you to tell the DSS to reverse its declaration that Igboho is on its watch list. We want you to tell them to declare that Igboho is no more on its watch list. We want this done within seven days.

“We also give the DSS seven days to release all those arrested during the raid.

“Furthermore, we demand justice on Adogan and Alfa who were killed by DSS operatives during the midnight invasion.

“We give the government seven days to meet our demands or else we will come up with a mass action. We are not afraid of any DSS operative. We speak on behalf of 60 million Yoruba people. If DSS operatives can arrest 60 million Yoruba people, they should come around. We want our demands met within seven days.”

“After now, we will march to the palace of all Yoruba monarchs to make our demands known.”

A chief, who spoke on behalf of the monarch assured the protesters that their requests would be addressed.

“Igboho is no stranger to the king. The king has heard all your requests and will take the necessary steps as you leave here now. He will call his fellow kings and other stakeholders,” the chief said.