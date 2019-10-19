Police operatives in Kaduna have reportedly rescued 147 victims from another illegal Islamic centre in the Rigasa area of the state.

The state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, was present when the police raided the centre.

Channels TV reports that some of the victims were in chains when the police stormed the facility popularly known as Mallam Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre.

It was gathered that there were 22 females and four foreigners among the victims, while police whisked the owner of the facility away for interrogation.

The victims have, however, been moved to Hajj Camp in Mando area of the state for further profiling and medical attention.

The state government has also said that the victims would be reunited with their families upon the completion of the exercise, Channels report.

You’ll recall that in September, police operatives rescued over 300 boys, from a facility known “Imam Ahmad Bun Hambal Centre for Islamic studies” also in the Rigasa area of Kaduna state.

Some of the boys were chained by their legs to large metal wheels just so they wouldn’t escape, while others were hung upside down from the ceiling.