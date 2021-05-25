Police repel attack on station in Imo, arrest 5

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, in Owerri said the command arrested five hoodlums who allegedly attempted to attack the station.

Elkana said that the hoodlums attempted to stop reconstruction work on the station which was set ablaze during the EndSARS protest in year 2020.

He also said that the team led by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

The police spokesperson said that the latter abandoned their operational vehicles and fled into neighboring town.

"The hoodlums, who believed that the re-establishment of a functional police station may prevent them from carrying out their nefarious acts in Orji and environ, decided to invade the construction site.

"A philanthropist contracted the reconstruction project and the CP, Abutu Yaro, personally led an enforcement team to the scene.

"Before the arrival of reinforcement team, the hoodlums melted into the neighbouring towns but abandoned their operational vehicles.

"The whole area was cordoned and five suspects, namely Chigaemezu Sabastine, 26, Casmir Ibe, 36, John Chinonso, 24, Chukwudi Okoro, 28 and Alozie Daberechi, 25 were arrested.

"Meanwhile, no life was lost but three vehicles were recovered," he said.