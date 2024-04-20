2 accidents on Ogun highways cause death of 4 passengers, 8 others injured

On Saturday, two persons died while five others were injured in another auto crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe, stated in Abeokuta on Saturday that one of the corpses of Friday’s accident was handed over to its family.

The second corpse was deposited at the morgue of a hospital Ijebu-Ode where the injured were taken, she stated.

She added that Saturday’s crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was a lone accident caused by excessive over-speeding by the driver of the Toyota car which somersaulted.

“The accident claimed the lives of a woman and a female child.

“Seven persons were involved in the lone crash in which five persons sustained injuries,’’ Okpe stated.