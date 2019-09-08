The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana made this available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

According to the DSP, Imota Police Station received an intelligence report from a reliable source that some cultists on it wanted-list were spotted in Igbalu community on Friday evening.

“Operatives of Operation Crush attached to the division were promptly deployed in the area and arrested two suspects namely: Emmanuel Chinonso and Thomas Israel.

“Two battle axes, a knife and one beret belonging to ‘Eiye’ Confraternity were found on the suspects who confessed to being members of the confraternity.

“They said that their gang had been responsible for a series of violent attacks recorded in Imota ,” Elkana said.

Elkana said that seven additional suspects were arrested between Sept.6 and Sept.8.

According to him, they are: Ariyo Omonuga, 25, Oyerinde Omoniyi, 23, Adelaja Opeyemi, 28, Hassan Babatunde, 26, Sodiq Babatunde, 24, Sodiq Oladire, 22 and Shakiru Liasu, 18 .

The DSP claimed that investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court.