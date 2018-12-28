While parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Abuja, the force revealed that eight cars were recovered from them.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, revealed that some of the suspects were arrested at a location in the Kwali area of the Federal Capital territory.

He said, "On December 20, one Sadiq Abbani was arrested in the act of negotiating with a buyer for a Toyota Avensis car 2010 model with number plate, Abuja RSH 543 CL, in Zaria, Kaduna State.

"He was arrested by the police operatives and he confessed that the car was stolen by one of his brothers, Bukar Abbani, and his friend, Abdullahi Abdulhamid, and given to him to sell.

“Further investigation into the matter revealed that the vehicle was reported to have been snatched at gunpoint. The interrogation by the police team led to the arrest of the other three members of the gang, Bukur Abanni, Abdullahi Abdulhamid, and Mamud Bawa."

The recovered vehicles are a Toyota Avensis with number plate, GWA 745 RU; a green Vento without a number plate, and a red Volkswagen Golf 3 salon car with number plate, Abuja KWL 483 NT.

Jimoh also revealed that a three-man gang was also apprehended with five cars, HP laptop, blender and a set of gold jewellery.