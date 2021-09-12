Police operatives kill another IPOB commander, 2 others in Imo

This is coming almost five months after security operatives gunned down IPOB commander, Ikonta and six others in the state.

According to TheNation, Nnabuihe aka Dragon, was killed with two other members of the group when a team of police operatives stormed their hideout.

Confirming the incident, Imo police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam said the IPOB/ ESN members were planning to resume terror attacks on police formations and government installations in the State when intelligence radar picked the information.

“On 11/9/2021 at about 1230 hours, the command’s tactical teams immediately mobilised and stormed the hideout of the terror group located in an uncompleted building in a valley at Essential Home popularly known as ” NGBUKA” in Amaifeke Orlu LGA of Imo State, he said.

“The members of the terror group on sighting the police operatives in their hideout opened fire on them. The gallant and battle-ready tactical teams swiftly returned the fire. In the gun duel, three of the hoodlums namely Chidera Nnabuhe, the Orlu Sector Commander of IPOB/ ESN a.k.a “DRAGON”, a native of Umuala Amaifeke in Orlu LGA and two others with a.k.a, J.J and Dadawa both natives of Ohazara in Ebonyi state were neutralised.”