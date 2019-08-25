Police Operatives in Imo State have reportedly arrested a woman, Chinasa Ukaonu for selling her one day old baby for N500,000.

Two other women, Dorothy Esomonu and Catherine Eke, who are said to be nurses were also arrested for allegedly assisting Chinasa to trade her child.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu said that the buyer of the baby, Chioma Amadi, has also been arrested, adding that the arrest of the suspects helped the police in rescuing the child.

Describing the act as absurd and irritating, Ikeokwu said the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, has instructed the investigating team to prosecute the suspects at the conclusion of the investigation.

Recall that in May 2019, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command arrested one Nneka Donatus, a 27-year-old single mother who allegedly sold her one-day-old baby girl for 600k.

A civil servant at the state Ministry of Women Affairs, Ujunwa Udechukwu, 40; and one Nneoma Onwusereaka, 37 were also arrested.

The single mother of five said she used part of the money to buy a phone, wrapper.