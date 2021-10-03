RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest robbery suspect in Ogun during operation

One locally-made gun with a live cartridge was recovered from the arrested suspect.

Police in Ogun said on Sunday that they arrested a robbery suspect, at Ilese-Ijebu on Oct. 1 while in the process of robbing people.

Police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement issued in Ota that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police at about 12.30 midnight.

The call indicated that armed robbers were terrorising residents of Silva Estate, Odomalasa area of Ilese Ijebu.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Ilese Ijebu, CSP Amuda Bolaji, mobilised a patrol team to the scene,’’ the police spokesman said.

He added that on sighting the police, the hoodlums took to their heels, but one of them was arrested with the assistance of members of the community while others are still at large.

He stated also that one locally-made gun with one live cartridge was recovered from the arrested suspect.

Acting Commissioner of Police in Ogun, DCP Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

He also directed a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang so as to bring them to justice.

