Police arrest 5 rail vandals in Kaduna, recover 2 trucks of railway sleepers

In a statement announcing the arrest, Mohammed Jalige, spokesperson for the command said the suspects were arrested at Dalle Village of Jema’a LGA.

He said the command was able to arrest of the suspects after acting on reliable information it got on May 13.

Jalige said the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and effort is being intensified with a view to identifying all people involved in the destruction of critical national infrastructure.

The police spokesperson also cleared the air on the video and pictures of a vandalised rail track circulating on social media platforms, saying the rail tracks in the video were that of Enugu and not Abuja–Kaduna rail track.

He said, “However, information available to the Command has it that the video and the pictures in circulation emanated from Enugu State where NSCDC Operatives of Enugu Command apprehended and equally paraded some rail track vandals. Hence, it shouldn’t be attributed to Kaduna — Abuja Rail track.”

He, therefore, advised residents of the state and the general public to disregard the video linking the vandalised rail tracks to Kaduna.

Recall that earlier in May, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), announced the arrest of two persons suspected of vandalising rail tracks along Kaduna-Zaria rail line.