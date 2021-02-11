A semblance of calm has returned to Obalende, a bustling Lagos bus station, after thugs and street urchins engaged in a cudgel and gun battle in the early hours of Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Personnel from the Rapid Response Squad(RRS) and Area A Command were deployed to the troubled and chaotic suburb to restore order on a dusty and humid morning in the nation's commercial capital.

"12:30pm: Situation very calm .. Men of the Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767), Area A command, Onikan Area Command are all on ground ... Everyone going about their duties," the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, shared in a tweet.

Clashes involving rival motor park thugs are common in densely populated Lagos.