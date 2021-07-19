RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrests 6 suspected cultists, recovers arms in Cross River

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River has arrested six suspected cultists with two locally made pistols, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NSCDC arrests 6 suspected cultists, recovers arms in Cross River. [inemac]
NSCDC arrests 6 suspected cultists, recovers arms in Cross River. [inemac]

Commandant of NSCDC in C/River, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, who disclosed this in an interview with NAN in Calabar, said the suspects were arrested in a hotel in Calabar after the Corps noticed their suspicious moves.

Recommended articles

Fadeyi, who resumed as the new Commandant of the Corps in the state on June 15, said that no suspected criminal would be spared if arrested.

He told NAN that the suspects were still undergoing profiling, adding that under his watch, every arrested suspect would be prosecuted accordingly.

“Within my first week of arrival, some group of boys lodged in a hotel where I kept my escorts and on the basis of suspicion, we had to raid them. After the arrest, we found two locally made pistols with them. We are currently profiling the suspects as we speak,” he said.

He said that the command under his watch would not tolerate cases of vandalism, oil theft, transformer theft, adulteration of petroleum products which most times leads to explosion and health risks.

He told NAN he was currently doing a risk-threat assessment of critical infrastructure in the state, starting with Calabar as the capital city of the state.

He warned anyone or group of persons planning or harbouring criminal intentions in the state to desist from it, adding that a new “sheriff is in town”.

He pledged to collaboration with other security agencies in the state in order to promote and enhance peace and progress across the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos records 4 COVID-19 related deaths in 4 days

Court orders arrest of whistleblower who accused Bayelsa govt of diverting N3bn loan

Kano govt suspends Eid festivities as fears of COVID-19 third wave grow

Bandits shoot down Airforce fighter jet

65% of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation spread by 12 people

APC grants waivers to new members, returning executives to contest congresses

2021 WASSCE: WAEC concludes arrangements as 1.6m candidates register

Court says former Adamawa gov Nyako, son have a case to answer

Court stops Zamfara Assembly from impeaching Gov Mattawale's Deputy