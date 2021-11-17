NSCDC arrests 2 suspected cattle rustlers in Kwara

A statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to the newsmen in llorin on Wednesday, said that another member of the gang was still at large.

“On Nov. 3, we received a report about one cattle rearer, Rawa Muhammed, who was attacked by three cattle rustlers.

“They attacked the herdsman with dangerous weapons and left him unconscious.

“They also stole three of his cows, valued at N1.5 million,” Afolabi said.

He added that it was members of the Miyetti Allah vigilante group and NSCDC personnel in the area who secured the arrest, adding that the third member of the gang was still at large.

He said that the two suspects were arrested along Ahun-Ikerin, Ayuba Road.