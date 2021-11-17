RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrests 2 suspected cattle rustlers in Kwara

The two suspects were arrested along Ahun-Ikerin, Ayuba road.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has arrested two suspected cattle rustlers said to have been terrorising some communities in lfelodun Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to the newsmen in llorin on Wednesday, said that another member of the gang was still at large.

On Nov. 3, we received a report about one cattle rearer, Rawa Muhammed, who was attacked by three cattle rustlers.

“They attacked the herdsman with dangerous weapons and left him unconscious.

“They also stole three of his cows, valued at N1.5 million,” Afolabi said.

He added that it was members of the Miyetti Allah vigilante group and NSCDC personnel in the area who secured the arrest, adding that the third member of the gang was still at large.

He said that the two suspects were arrested along Ahun-Ikerin, Ayuba Road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim had, on Nov. 3, been reported by NSCDC to be badly injured by the suspected cattle rustlers, while 15 of his cows were stolen.

