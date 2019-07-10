The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a woman and some thugs who lynched one Olamide Omolede who was wrongly accused of stealing a phone.

The 22-year-old victim was mobbed to death by the thugs on Monday, July 8, 2019 after the woman accused him of stealing her phone, according to a report by Premium Times.

Oloyede had taken his phone to charge at a store near his home in Badore, Ajah. However, moments after he returned home, the woman arrived with some thugs to accuse him of stealing her phone at the shop where she was also charging.

Despite his protests, the tricycle rider was beaten by the thugs who then dumped his body into the lagoon after he died.

An eyewitness, Tunde Afolabi, told Premium Times that the victim was first paraded half-naked before his eventual death. He also said his body has been recovered from the lagoon.

"The corpse was brought out of the river this morning," he said.

Omolede's father, Francis, told Premium Times that the phone was later found with the son of the woman who had accused Omolede of stealing.

The Police say investigation is ongoing with some thugs still at large.