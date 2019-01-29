It was gathered that the mob carried out the attack following an accident that occurred where four people reportedly died.

A witness disclosed that the mob got angry after the FRSC allegedly failed to answer a distress call at the accident scene.

DailyTrust reports that sympathisers rushed to the accident scene involving a trailer and an unmarked vehicle near the Giri NNPC Mega Filling Station.

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Segun, said the four corpses and others that sustained injuries were later taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) in Gwagwalada.