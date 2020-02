Barely a week after a market in Ajah area of Lagos caught fire, the state has recorded another fire outbreak.

The fire which started in the early hours of Thursday, February 13, 2020, engulfed the popular Mile 12 Market in Lagos.

While the fire is still raging, traders in the market known for the sale of perishable items, are calling on the state emergency service and firefighters for help to put out the fire.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.