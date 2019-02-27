The defendant, Clement James, was arraigned on August 9, 2016, on a charge of culpable homicide.

At the hearing on Tuesday, the prosecutor, Kufreabasi Ebong, told the court that the defendant pushed his deceased pregnant girlfriend after beating her following an argument that ensued between them.

Ebong said she was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries she incurred as a result of the beating. He said the offence contravened section 224 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While delivering judgment, Justice Angela Otaluka , hopes that the defendant will have more respect for women after serving his jail time.

She said, " The convict also has no prior criminal record. Having weighed all these factors, this sentence in these circumstances is one that achieves a noble goal of deterrence and reformation of the convict.

"After this sentence, I hope the defendant will have respect for women and this will also serve as deterrence to the society."

Otaluka sentenced him to ten years imprisonment with no option of fine.