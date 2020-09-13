Alhaji Muhammad Usman, Chairman, Sabon Gari Local Government Council in Kaduna state says the closure of beer parlors, brothels, traditional boxing and drama houses has helped reduced criminal activities in the area.

The chairman made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Zaria.

NAN reports that on June 20, the council enacted the Control and Regulation of the sale of liquor and/or Spirit and other related offences (Regulation /Prohibition) Bye-Law No. 2 of 2020.

Usman noted that the law was enacted in exercise of powers of the council as provided by the fourth schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended and the State Local Government Law No. 3 of 2018.

According to him, Sabon Gari LG Bye-Law No.2 of 2020 was also made in line with the provisions of the law to regulate the storage, distribution, marketing and sale of liquor and spirits in Kaduna state of 2019.

Usman said the feed backs received by the council from residents on the implementation of the law indicated that the rate of criminalities had reduced in the area.

He added that many residents were happy with what the council did stressing that there was no tension or pressure against the law.

The chairman observed that the liquor and spirit sellers in the area were operating illegally because they did not have license to operate the business as statutorily required by the laws.

“We call the liquor sellers in Sabon Gari for a meeting where we highlighted the need for them to obtain licenses for their businesses as provided by the bye-law.

“They neglected and failed to come for the licenses instead they headed to Kaduna State High Court for redress.

“After Kaduna State High Court sitting Dogarawa stroked out the case, the council instituted another case against the beer parlor owners for an order to close their business since they were operating without license.

“The matter is before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Sabon Gari now,’’ he said.

The chairman said the law was not targeted at anybody or group in the area.