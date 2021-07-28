The police charged the teenager, a JSS III student, with defilement.
JSS 3 student remanded for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl
A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered that a 14-year-old boy, be remanded in a boys correctional home in Oregun for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.
Magistrate P.E. Nwaka did not take the plea of the teenager.
Nwaka directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, SP Nurudeen Thomas, told the court that the teenager committed the offence in May, at No. 3, Kadara St., Oyingbo.
He alleged that the teenager defiled the seven-year-old girl, his neighbour.
The offence, he noted, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng