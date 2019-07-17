Why Regus?

There are quite a number of interesting opportunities with Regus which covers but not limited to;

• We provide the largest network of workspaces and co-working spaces that suit your businesses in the world.

• We have professional and inspiring work environments to suit businesses of all sizes and budgets.

• Our workspaces are in cities, airports, service stations, public buildings and train stations - expanding all the time.

Regus makes things simple for you

• Avoid set-up costs, capital investment and ongoing hassles: we eliminate the burden of property management.

• You get one contract, simple reporting, a dedicated account manager and 24/7 customer service.

• Add or reduce on flexible terms depending on your current needs and future requirements.

IWG believes that business success is underpinned by the effectiveness of its people. Therefore, at Regus Nigeria, we made it our mission to help millions of people have a great day at work – every day.We do this by creating a fantastic working environment, providing a platform that unlocks productivity, and enabling connection to a valuable business community.

Our customers are large multinationals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and start-ups. With unique business goals, people and aspirations, they want the freedom to choose a way of working that works for their business.

We provide that choice through our brands – each designed to serve the unique needs of businesses of every size from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organisations on the planet to individuals and industry leaders of the next generation.

Regus available work space locations in Nigeria include the following;

Lagos

• Mulliner Towers at 39 Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

• The newly launched state of the art Lekki Admiralty center, located at No 5 Lekki Admiralty road off Lekki Admiralty Way, Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

• The Africa Re Building at 1679 Karimu Ikotun street off Sanusi Fafunwa, VI, Lagos.

Abuja • The Churchgate Towers in Abuja Constitution Avenue 4th Floor Tower C.

• The Rivers House on the 4th floor, Building 2 in the City center.

Port Harcourt

We have the Old Michelin Compound at Trans-Amadi in Rivers State.

