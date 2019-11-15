When Dapo (not real name) emerged from the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) section of a bank on Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, Lagos on Thursday, November 14, 2019, a bunch of robbers who had been watching his every movement from a safe distance, trailed him to his car on motorbikes, levelled guns at him, asked him to pull over and demanded that he hands them all of the money he had just withdrawn.

Time check: Around noon.

“The man went to withdraw money from a bank on Awolowo Road. The armed robbers watched from a distance as he came out of the bank and entered his car,” narrates DSP Bala Elkana, spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command.

“They trailed him up to Falomo Bridge and blocked him. During the attack, the man was smart enough to hide the cash somewhere and left only his phone and laptop in the bag he carried. So, when they came and demanded the bag, he gave it to them and they turned back; they followed one-way direction,” he adds.

Twitter user, Dr Carter, who watched it all unfold says: “One robber was on a bike with a pistol! I should have pushed him with the car, but I got confused. What if he didn’t die or fall?”

Once they had collected what they thought was the bag of cash from Dapo, the robbers sped off on their bikes. However, a team of police officers confronted them at the Falomo bridge and a gun duel ensued.

A police officer and a commercial bike operator lost their lives afterwards.

“When they got under the bridge, a police team from the Onikan division engaged them in a gun battle and a policeman was killed in the process. Another policeman was injured, including a security guard who was also coming out of a bank in the area. The robbers did not even shoot the man they robbed.

“We have a police pin-down point in that area and there was an alarm raised from on top of the bridge which made the officers position themselves to counter the robbers. Unfortunately, they escaped on their motorcycle,” Elkana adds.

This writer was on a bike to Lekki on the day when the rider, who had done rounds around the robbery scene, narrated all that had transpired in Falomo. His account tallies with Elkana’s.

Instablog’s account isn’t any different. According to the blog: “A policeman and a bike man were today killed during a robbery operation at a bank around Falomo Roundabout, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State. It was gathered that the robbers came and escaped on a bike. The policeman was shot dead while trying to retrieve his rifle and gave the thieves a fight, while a bike man was hit by a stray bullet from the robbers.”

Personnel of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are hot on the heels of the robbery suspects, Elkana says.