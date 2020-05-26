According to Ghanaweb.com, residents of Penyi and its environs were left in shock as heavy rains which lasted for over an hour took over the town Sunday, amidst lighting and thunderstorms after a long period of absence.

Many residents believe that the rains could not have fallen if the two spiritualists who were believed to be using voodoo deities to prevent rainfall in the town and its environs in the Ketu North Municipality were not busted and shamed for the evil act.

The rains which poured on Sunday, May 23, 2020, is a great relief for farmers whose large acres of crops were dying on the fields due to no rainfall.

Background

On May 21, 2020, GhanaWeb broke the story of two young spiritualists who have been using voodoo deities to prevent rain from falling in Penyi.

It is a known fact that Penyi and its neighboring towns have not witnessed any rainfall in the past months despite numerous instances of the cloud being heavy with rain.

The worrying situation however, forced traditional leaders in the town to do an open consultation of the gods and as a result the name of the two spiritualists were revealed by the chief priest.

Angry residents upon hearing the name of these spiritualists launched a manhunt for them and finally apprehended them in their respective hideouts, beat them, humiliated them and handed them over to the police.

They have however been since released from police custody as the case cannot be dealt with by the Police due to its spiritual nature.