Gunmen set another Imo police station ablaze, free suspects

An indigene of the area said the gunmen shot repeatedly at the police station and watched it burn down.

Gunmen attack yet another police station in Imo state (Premium Times)
Gunmen have set the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo state ablaze.

The gun-wielding hoodlums, who stormed the police station around 7 pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021, also freed some suspects.

The attackers were said to have opened fire on the police station before setting it ablaze.

The gunmen reportedly had a field day as the officers on duty ran for their lives.

an indigene of the area said the gunmen shot repeatedly at the police station and watched it burn down.

“The gunshots were terrifying. We were terribly tense owing to the gunshots. They supervised the burning of the place before living,” he said.

It would be recalled that in March, the same Divisional Police Headquarters was set on fire by gunmen.

It was also reported that the attackers kidnapped one of the female officers on duty on that day.

