Gunmen set another Imo police station ablaze, free suspects

The gun-wielding hoodlums, who stormed the police station around 7 pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021, also freed some suspects.

The attackers were said to have opened fire on the police station before setting it ablaze.

The gunmen reportedly had a field day as the officers on duty ran for their lives.

According to Punch, an indigene of the area said the gunmen shot repeatedly at the police station and watched it burn down.

“The gunshots were terrifying. We were terribly tense owing to the gunshots. They supervised the burning of the place before living,” he said.

It would be recalled that in March, the same Divisional Police Headquarters was set on fire by gunmen.